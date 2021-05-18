Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.04% of Zumiez worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.