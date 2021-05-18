Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 16,544 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ENSG stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

