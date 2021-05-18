Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 82,417 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,417 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.27% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.