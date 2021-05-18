Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 25,025 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.40% of Cogent Communications worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 175.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $903,229 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

