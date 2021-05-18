Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 361,486 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.