1,500 Shares in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

