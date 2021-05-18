Glassman Wealth Services Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 498.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

