Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

