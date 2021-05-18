Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.