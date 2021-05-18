Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

