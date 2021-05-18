IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

