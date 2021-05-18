IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

