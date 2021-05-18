Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/20/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $210.00.

4/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/15/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PNC opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

