Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $152.11 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

