Unigestion Holding SA Sells 27,387 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Premier were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 31.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Premier by 28.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

