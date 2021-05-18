Unigestion Holding SA Sells 493 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $387.35 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.56 and its 200-day moving average is $356.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

