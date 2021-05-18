Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,005.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

