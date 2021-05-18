Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.