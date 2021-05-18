Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.17 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3,536.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Arcosa worth $58,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arcosa by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcosa by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE:ACA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.