2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.11.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TWOU opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

