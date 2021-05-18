Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.