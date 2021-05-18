Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,018 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

