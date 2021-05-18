Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of HES opened at $86.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

