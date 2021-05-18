Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.