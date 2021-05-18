Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.