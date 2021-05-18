Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

