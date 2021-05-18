Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,728 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

