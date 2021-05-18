Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,007 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

