Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 567,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

