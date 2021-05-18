Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,591 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

