Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 940,595 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,426,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,595 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $26,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $76,681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

