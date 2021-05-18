Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,826 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

