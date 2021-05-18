Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

