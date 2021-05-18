Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000.

DHCAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

