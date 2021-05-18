LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Position Lessened by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVK opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

