Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
COVA Acquisition Company Profile
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).
Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.