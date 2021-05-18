Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

