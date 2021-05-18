Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,120,000.

NASDAQ DCRB opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

