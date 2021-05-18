Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

GLHAU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

