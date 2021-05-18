MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,270.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,476 shares of company stock worth $437,631,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

