Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

