Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 52,910 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56.

