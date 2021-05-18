Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

