Community Bank N.A. Acquires 586 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

