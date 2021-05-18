Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

