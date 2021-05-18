Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

