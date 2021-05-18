FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other FLIR Systems news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

