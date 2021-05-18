Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

