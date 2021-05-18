Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

