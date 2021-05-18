Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

KSS stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

