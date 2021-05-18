Morgan Stanley Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $70.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.78.

STLD stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

